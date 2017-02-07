Superfun Rainham aunt wins unsung hero competition and trip to see West End’s Aladdin

Rainham resident Thelma Batty, 87, won the title of 'superfun' aunt for helping her niece with childcare. Rose Dooley

A superfun 87-year-old woman has been named one of the most inspiring individuals in the country following a nationwide search.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Travel company SuperBreak launched a campaign to find the UK’s unsung superheroes to celebrate those who bring a smile to the face of others.

Thelma Batty from Rainham, was nominated by her niece Julia Plant from Chingford in the “superfun” category, because she wakes up at 5am twice a week to help with childcare and has exciting ways to keep her great nieces and nephews entertained.

“Looking after the children is something I really enjoy and we always have lots of fun when we are together,” said Thelma.

“They brighten up my own day and knowing it helps Julia out is just an added bonus.”

The great aunt enjoys teaching her niece’s children how to make things from scratch, or buys new tows for them to play with. “We’ve always joked that I’m super aunt, so I’m very happy that I get to have the title of superfun now as well,” continued Thelma.

The travel firm is sending Thelma and her family to see the West End’s latest showstopper Aladdin.

SuperBreak spokeswoman, Jacquie Fisher added: “Thelma is the kind of person whose energy is infectious.

“Having someone in your family who will be there no matter what, to help you out, is amazing. We hope that this trip to London will help Thelma know how appreciated she is and enjoy some fun-filled family time.”