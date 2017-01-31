Store’s £650,000 investment in Romford set to open after creating 30 jobs

30 jobs have been created with the store's opening. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire. Archant

A new Co-op store is set to open its doors to customers for the first time as part of £70m expansion plans.

The convenience store will be opening in Moray Way, Romford, next Thursday following an investment of £648,000.

To mark the grand opening, pupils from Rise Park Junior School will be cutting the ribbon.

Romford’s Co-op is expected to be just one of five new stores opening in the capital by the end of March.

The convenience chain is planning on creating 1,500 jobs by opening 100 stores across the UK this year with Upminster also set to benefit in the autumn.

The new store in Moray Way has an in-store bakery and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, hot food and essentials.

Co-op’s new membership offer on money back from purchases will reward Havering charities including Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Wellagate Community Farm and Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadet Corps.

Members of the Co-op can choose which of these causes they wish to support online.

Store manager, Naz Hussain, said: “The Co-op is committed to transforming and growing its convenience business and we are delighted to be making such a significant investment in Romford – the new store looks great and it really is an exciting time for the whole team.

“Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally simply by using their membership card when they shop with us and raise much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

The store will open between 6am and 11pm seven days a week.