Star man helps Upminster school’s ‘space week’ take off

Engayne Primary School pupil shows off her paper rocket. Archant

Schoolchildren were in for a surprise today as they arrived at school to find a space rocket had landed in their playground.

Steve Bennett overseeing two pupils launching their rockets. Steve Bennett overseeing two pupils launching their rockets.

Don’t worry aliens haven’t crash landed in Upminster, instead Engayne Primary School, in Severn Drive, pupils were able to get up close to the nine-metre rocket, called the Sky Bolt, thanks to a professional rocketeer as part of the school’s ‘space week’.

Steve Bennet, the head of Starchaser Industries Ltd, brought one of his company’s 2.5-tonne sounding rockets - designed to carry out small experiments which operate in micro gravity at the edge of space - which caught the attention of pupils, teachers and even passers by.

Steve also helped the infant and primary pupils to build their own mini-rockets, made from paper and glue, powered by compressed air that soared to an altitude of 50 metres.

On top of all the rocket-fueled fun the children have also been learning about life on different planets and have written their own space adventure stories.

The Sky Bolt rocket in Engayne Primary School. The Sky Bolt rocket in Engayne Primary School.

Headteacher Sarah Sankley said: “The children have had a fantastic week learning all about space. Setting off their rockets was great fun and gave all of us the ‘wow’ factor.”