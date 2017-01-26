Search

Spotlight on Havering shining stars at mayor’s charity show

16:58 26 January 2017

A dazzling show which raised thousands of pounds for charities in the borough was hailed as a huge success.

From the spectacular Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford to the Fairlytes Singers and The Voice’s Sam Jo Evans, Havering mayor Cllr Philippa Crowder’s Charity Variety Show was a showcase of the borough’s talent.

Magician Scott Penrose mesmerised the audience with flames, silk scarves, doves and even a white rabbit.

The show, which took place at Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch, raised an estimated £4,000 for the mayor’s charities, including Havering Mind, the Havering Association for People with Disabilities (HAD) and the Havering Family Diabetes Group.

Cllr Crowder said she was “blown away” by the performance of the Newton Primary School ballroom dancers and Havering Singers “delighted” her with some old classics like There is Nothing Like a Dame and Some Enchanted Evening.

Studio Romford’s ballet dancers enchanted the theatre with their interpretation of Alice in Wonderland and 16-year-old Anna Marie Childs’ performance of Bring Him Home left the mayor “spellbound”.

The show, presented by David Washington, who even enjoyed a dance with the mayor, was wrapped up by the Store Room Youth Theatre Group, with scenes from Mary Poppins.

“A Supercalifragilisticexpial-idocious evening!” Cllr Crowder said. “There were fabulous performances and Havering shined as a true star. We have amazing talent in our borough and I cannot begin to thank the stars enough. Well done one and all for your support.

“Events such as this provide a real showcase of talent and highlight the positive contributions being made by adults, young people in schools, youth groups and communities across the borough.”

The mayors of Barking and Dagenham, Hounslow and Redbridge and the deputy speaker of Hackney Council also supported the event.

