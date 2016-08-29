Soul star Jocelyn Brown’s storming setlist rocks Havering Show crowd

Reporters Ann-Marie Abbasah and Hayley Anderson with soul legend Jocelyn Brown. Hayley Anderson

With a hit laden set list, there was no mountain high enough to keep veteran singer Jocelyn Brown from rocking the crowd at the Havering Show, yesterday.

Jocelyn Brown performing on stage at the Havering Show Jocelyn Brown performing on stage at the Havering Show

Showcasing her powerful vocals the soul star sang hits Always There, Somebody Else’s Guy, Somthing’s Goin On (In Your Soul) and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

The Recorder team spoke to the songstress, backstage before her smashing set about how she became a dancefloor favourite.

“I came to the UK in 1989,” said Jocelyn.

“I had put an album out with a guy [from a record company] and came over to meet him to shop it.

Jocelyn Brown sharing a joke with the crowd on stage at the Havering Show. Jocelyn Brown sharing a joke with the crowd on stage at the Havering Show.

“He wanted me to sign a contract.”

Jocelyn said she initially refused to come over because she was not sure how it would all work out.

But the company would not stop calling her and so Jocelyn relented and made the trip across the pond to England.

“My children were crawling the walls,” she said.

“They asked when I was coming home but I’m still here.

“I went and got them and brought them here.”

The grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one now calls the UK home.

“I don’t miss living in the states, I miss my family, its hard to bridge the gap. So much time goes on. We think a week is nothing but a week can be a lifetime. I miss them tremendously.

Jocelyn was born in Kinston, North Carolina, USA, into a musical family and it’s there that she was inspired to sing.

The soulstress credits her mother, Anna Gaskins Brown, and jazz legends Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughn as influences.

She contined: “England is my home. For me I love London and the countryside. I am a country girl because I was born on a farm.”

Jocelyn is busy writing for a new album and will next be performing live house music with a full band at the Jazz Cafe in Camden later this year.