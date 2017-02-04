Search

Advanced search

Smoking among over-50s costs Havering £6.5m

07:00 06 February 2017

Social care for smoking related is costing more than £6.5million a year. Pic: PAimages

Social care for smoking related is costing more than £6.5million a year. Pic: PAimages

PA Wire/PA Images

Social care for smokers aged 50 and over in Havering is costing more than £6.5million a year.

Comment

Newly published data, from Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), revealed that smoking costs the council £3.5m – with smokers paying a further £2.9m – for social care for related illnesses.

The charity said the problem was contributing to the “current social care crisis” and comes at a time when the government has cut the local authority public health grant which pays for stop smoking services (SSS).

However SSS in Havering were scrapped in April last year – with doctors estimating 1,500 smokers will not receive the support they need to quit each year, leading to a further 500 hospital admissions.

The loss of the service may already have had an effect on the borough as Havering had the lowest proportion of successful quitters between April to September 2016 – just four of 22 people kicking the habit.

This is in stark contrast to 2014/2015 when 1,763 of Havering’s 35,000 smokers set a quit date with the stop-smoking service. And 1,223 had quit after four weeks.

A spokeswoman for Havering Council said that while it would have preferred to maintain SSS it had to be scrapped due to cuts.

“The cuts to the council’s budgets, including the ring fenced public health grant, have been so severe that we have had to make some very difficult choices about how we spend our money to best effect.

“It is with considerable regret that we have had to decommission the stop smoking service in Havering, which costs about £500k per annum to run. This will allow us to continue funding other services, especially those for children and families, that will lead to better health outcomes for our population.”

The council added it will maintain support for pregnant women. Anyone who wants to quit is advised to go to nhs.co.uk/smokefree.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Romford pet store to hold free fishy workshops for children

15:00 Niall Joyce
Youngsters will get the chance to learn all about fish at the half-term workshops

We all remember our first pet fondly yet we tend to forget the fretting of our parents about whether we would be responsible enough to look after them.

Woman dies in Hornchurch house fire

47 minutes ago Rosaleen Fenton
Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

A woman has died after a house fire that took hold in the early hours of this morning in Hornchurch.

Commuters beware, severe delays between Stratford and Liverpool Street station

07:49 Rosaleen Fenton
Southeastern

Faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford means trains between Stratford and Romford are being delayed by up to 25 minutes, or cancelled.

Smoking among over-50s costs Havering £6.5m

07:00 Niall Joyce
Social care for smoking related is costing more than £6.5million a year. Pic: PAimages

Social care for smokers aged 50 and over in Havering is costing more than £6.5million a year.

Queen’s Theatre’s artistic director looks to build on success

Yesterday, 12:00 Niall Joyce
Cinderella panto at Queen's Theatre

Staff at Queen’s Theatre have been celebrating the recent success of their record-breaking autumn season.

Brookside Theatre’s The Ladykillers is set to leave Romford audiences in stitches

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Niall Joyce
The Ladykillers

A hilarious adaption of classic film The Ladykillers is set to leave Romford residents in stitches as they follow the madcap misadventures of a gang of crooks.

Brexit: Step-by-step guide to the UK leaving the EU

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Ryan Tute
70 per cent of constituents in Havering voted to leave the EU last year. Picture: PA.

The Recorder has produced an easy-to-understand guide to everything Brexit after the country took a massive step towards leaving the EU on Wednesday.

Paper review podcast: Ilford regeneration, alcohol crime in Havering and past lives in South Woodford.

Friday, February 3, 2017 Ellena Cruse
Time FM Steve Allen.

Reporters Beth Wyatt and Ellena Cruse joined Time FM’s Steve Allen for this week’s paper review.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Woman dies in Hornchurch house fire

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

Renewed appeal for witnesses after dad-of-three was killed in Gidea Park hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to fatal hit and run. Picture MET Police.

Commuters beware, severe delays between Stratford and Liverpool Street station

Southeastern

‘Access’ the only stumbling block preventing Lidl building new supermarket in Hornchurch

An artist impression of Lidl's plans for the former Mecca Bingo building, Hornchurch /Credit: Lidl

Romford pet store to hold free fishy workshops for children

Youngsters will get the chance to learn all about fish at the half-term workshops
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now