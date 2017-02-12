Search

Singer’s love songs make for an evening of romance in Hornchurch

15:00 12 February 2017

Robert Habermann

Robert Habermann

Archant

Valentine’s Day can be a minefield for couples as they want to express their love for their partner in a unique way whilst millions of people attempt to do the same.

The pressure to do something special on the day can often lead to disappointment.

So while many will be forking out on overcrowded restaurants and expensive bars, one romantic crooner will be heading to Hornchurch to remind us of the simple beauty of Valentine’s Day – spending time with the person you love.

Robert Habermann, who has worked with likes of legendary 1940s singer Margaret Whiting, will perform a selection of love ballads from the 1920s to the modern era at Queen’s Theatre, Billet Lane, on Tuesday.

The singer, who admits being “terribly romantic”, is looking forward to providing the evening’s entertainment for local couples promising a night of “total romance”.

“When I have done love songs before people start holding hands,” he says. “I just want to present a load of really lovely songs.

“I think we live in a world that is very bumpy. This is two hours where people can just sit and say ‘this is my life with you’.”

Robert is fascinated by the longevity, and subjects, of love songs and will also perform one he’s written himself.

“Remember I Love You Darling is a beautiful song. Once I performed it and afterwards a woman came up to me in tears saying ‘that’s the story of my life’. It’s incredible.

“You think it is about a young man talking about a woman he’s met but in fact it’s about his wife of 50 years and you see the whole romance unfold.”

Audiences can expect to hear renditions of classics such as Sinatra’s Come Fly With Me, which Robert says “is a song about a guy trying to join the mile high club”, Unchained Melody and Fever.

“They are much more flowery in the 1930s. There will not be a sad song in sight. I want people to feel romantic and personable and to bring their spouses and partners.”

The show, titled My Funny Valentine, begins at 8pm and tickets, which cost £10.50, can be purchased at queens-theatre.co.uk.

