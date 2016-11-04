Video

Scientology singers The Jive Aces to swing in Romford for drug-free campaign

A swing band is returning to the streets where they started busking more than 25 years ago as part of a campaign to warn people about the dangers of drugs.

Britain’s Got Talent 2012 semi-finalists The Jive Aces have travelled around the world playing gigs and urging people to become drug-free.

Formed in 1989, the six-piece, who started their career in Romford, have backed the campaign Say No to Drugs, Say Yes To Life, sponsored by the Scientology Church, for more than 20 years.

The campaign educates children on the dangers of drugs and The Jive Aces play free concerts and give out booklets, funded by the church, informing people about the effects of drugs.

The band met during their teenage years in east London, with lead singer Ian Clarkson originally from Dagenham, saxophonist John Fordham from Romford, and drummer Peter Howell from Ilford.

Fascinated by the rock ‘n’ roll of Elvis Presley, they grew up learning to play blues, swing and jazz from the 1940s and 1950s.

While at the time their musical taste was seen as alternative, today the band says it is more popular than ever before.

Known for wearing yellow suits to their gigs, Ian explained: “The music of the Forties and Fifties is bright and colourful – it’s upbeat and happy.”

After reading the founder of the Scientology Church L Ron Hubbard’s best-selling book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, Ian decided to apply some of Mr Hubbard’s solutions.

“I used to smoke grass and drink alcohol but it has really helped turn my life around,” he said.

Following his example, the rest of the band turned to the Scientology Church.

“It’s a really successful part of the band. It has been keeping us very sane at times of pressure,” said Ian, who also believes their religion has boosted their creativity and ability to communicate.

“We are able to be ourselves and it makes it much easier to be in front of an audience,” he told the Recorder. “It’s very spiritual but in a very practical sense.

Ian is driven to break the cliché that rock ‘n’ roll goes hand in hand with drugs and he told the Recorder as a young band in the nineties, The Jive Aces came into regular contact with drugs.

“We have seen friends and musicians go all the way with drugs so it’s quite a personal thing as well,” he said. “We want to give out this information so kids don’t do the same mistake.

“Drugs are not as cool as some people would like you to think.

“We give a good show and do good music without it.

“Even if we help one person that’s really good,” he added.

Ian believes, like other religious groups, the Church of Scientology has “a duty” to tackle the issue.

“Scientology is all about being positive and about life and you can’t do that when you are taking drugs,” he said.

Keen to play in the streets of Romford again, the band will have one message for Romford shoppers – to stay clean and enjoy the music.

The Jive Aces will be playing at the Market Place in Romford from 1pm on Saturday.