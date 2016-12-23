Schoolchildren add their voices to choir in Gidea Park

Excited pupils wait in anticipation before their performance Archant

Schoolchildren took centre stage as they joined a local choir to sing a couple of Christmas carols.

Suttons pupils and Havering Singers

The pupils from Suttons Primary School, in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch, had been practicing during their afternoon breaks for the chance to sing with the Havering Singers at St Michael’s Church, Gidea Park, on Saturday.

The budding singers performed two songs on their own before joining the Havering Singers for the grand finale performance of We wish you a Merry Christmas.

The event was organised by Rosie Dowler, a year two French teacher at Suttons and member of Havering Singers, who was extremely pleased with the children’s performance.

“Singing as part of a four part harmony is a big achievement, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Rosie.

One of Rosie’s pupils, 10-year-old Sachi, said it was the best performance she had ever been to.

“Out of all the concerts I have been in, that was the best one, because it was different to sing with an adult choir, and it was the first time I had been to St Michael’s to sing - my mum said it was really good.”