Scene from Hornchurch block of flats explosion

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun Alison Braun Facebook

Fire engines and ambulances can be seen lining Gallows Corner in these pictures taken at the scene of the explosion.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scene from the explosion at a block of flats in Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch. Picture: Alison Braun Scene from the explosion at a block of flats in Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch. Picture: Alison Braun

Queues of traffic have formed as the area has been cordoned off by police.

Are you at the scene? Send us your pictures and videos to hayley.anderson@archant.co.uk