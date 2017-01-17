Search

Santa’s grotto in Romford raises thousand for Harold Hill Scout Group

09:00 17 January 2017

The Romford Shopping Hall grotto raised £1,887 for the Harold Hill First Scout group. L to R Joanna Paveley, Jenny Lamb, Santa, Michelle Fitzgibbons and Barbara Hall

Archant

Santa’s visit to a busy shopping centre in the borough has helped to raise nearly £2,000 for a scout group.

Santa’s grotto at Romford Shopping Hall, Market Place, raised £1,887 for the 1st Harold Hill Scout Group.

The money will be used by the scout group to buy a new trailer to be able to transport their camping equipment along with new cooking kit and other items for the group’s expeditions.

Michelle Fitzgibbons from the shopping hall said: “An enormous thank you to all the families that came to see Santa because this has really helped the scout group.

“But it was a real team effort and the scout group has worked really hard to man the grotto and help with selling tickets. Without their help, it would not have been possible.”

Barbara Hall, who has been working with the 1st Harold Hill Scout Group for 46 years, said: “We cannot thank the shopping centre enough for their help in raising that money.”

