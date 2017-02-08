Search

Rugby World Cup winner helps Hornchurch pub find the sport’s biggest fan

16:23 08 February 2017

Victoria Bishop

A Rugby World Cup winner is helping a pub to find the borough’s biggest fan of the sport as the Six Nations gets underway.

The Good Intent Greene King pub, South End Road, Hornchurch has teamed up with 2003 World Cup winner Lewis Moody to find fans who go above and beyond to support their home nation.

With a cash prize of £500 up for grabs, Lewis offered his thoughts on what makes the biggest rugby fan.

“Throughout my career I’ve met some huge fans that would do anything for their team,” he said.

“There are the fans that never miss a game, own every replica shirt and, even fans who turn up to watch the games with their team’s badge painted straight on their chest.”

“If you think you’ve got what it takes to be your nation’s biggest rugby fan, we want to know about it.”

Pub manager, Claire O’ Mahony added: “There’s a great atmosphere in the pub during an international fixture, and you always see the same locals that come back time and time again, after the highs and lows, to support their team.

“We’ve got some huge rugby fans at Good Intent, so we’re confident that one of our locals can claim the title.”

To enter the competition, fans need to visit gkseasonticket.co.uk/try-hards and submit 100 words on why they think they’re England, Wales, Scotland or Ireland’s biggest rugby fan before Sunday February 26.

