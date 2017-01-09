Search

Advanced search

RSPB ‘legend’ to give ‘unique’ talk at Hornchurch library

12:38 09 January 2017

The RSPB holds birdwatching walks on Rainham Marshes

The RSPB holds birdwatching walks on Rainham Marshes

Archant

Who is winning the million year-old “arms-race” between bats and moths?

Comment

This is the kind of question a veteran member of a charity which protects birds and wildlife will be able to answer, when he visits the borough to present some of the organisation’s unique archive material.

One of the RSPB’s longest serving staff, Peter Holden MBE has co-authored more than a dozen books, co-presented the BBC TV series Birds in the Nest and runs courses at the Cambridge University’s Institute of Continuous Learning.

Mr Holden will hold a talk at Hornchurch Library, North Street, Hornchurch, on Friday at 7.45pm.

The talk will look back at the first RSPB reserves and their history using the charity’s film archive and some of Mr Holden’s exclusive stories.

Havering RSPB group leader Michael Hughes said: “Peter Holden is something of a legend within RSPB circles and his presentations are always hugely entertaining and informative.

“We would like anyone with an interest in wildlife to come along whether they are a member of the RSPB or not. Everyone is very welcome!”

Entry is £3 per person.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Arctic blast could bring snow to Havering as temperatures are set to plummet

15:59 Ryan Tute
Upminster Windmill when snow swept across Havering in 2013. Picture: John Hercock.

Havering is being warned to brace itself for an arctic blast which could bring snow and temperatures of -5 degrees.

Romford McDonald’s worker makes it to next round of The Voice

14:38 Hayley Anderson
Diamond, 18, was chosen by Dream Girls star Jennifer Hudson who was wowed by her performance of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

A McDonald’s worker sailed through to the next round of The Voice after leaving a big impression on Saturday’s show.

Tube strike: District line closed, congestion on the A13

11:51 Ralph Blackburn
People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

The Tube strike has caused commuter chaos in Havering as the District line was closed completely and there is severe traffic on the roads.

Romford school pupils receive umbrellas for reading outside their library bus

14:00 Chloe Farand
Managing director of Hera Jo Cox sitting with pupils from Crowlands Primary School outside their library bus under the new umbrellas

The branch of a housing association is preparing a school for the return of the sun after donating eight large umbrellas to be set up alongside its library bus.

RSPB ‘legend’ to give ‘unique’ talk at Hornchurch library

12:38 Chloe Farand
The RSPB holds birdwatching walks on Rainham Marshes

Who is winning the million year-old “arms-race” between bats and moths?

Rare bird snapped by eagle-eyed photographer signalling the start of a harsh winter in Havering

12:08 Ryan Tute
Peter Clayton captured the shot of the Waxwing on Sunday. Picture: Peter Clayton - Naturalpix Wildlife Photography.

A wildlife photographer camped out for the best part of a day to get a snap of a bird rarely seen on our shores.

Queen’s Hospital midwife receives suspended sentence for morphine theft

08:34 Hayley Anderson
Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

A Queen’s Hospital midwife who stole 27 doses of morphine has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Charlie Kutyauripo murder retrial begins today

07:00 Ralph Blackburn
Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge on Saturday night. Photo: @MostAuthentic

The second trial of a 17-year-old boy, accused of stabbing to death his former friend outside a birthday party, begins at the Old Bailey today.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Tube strike: District line closed, congestion on the A13

People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

Queen’s Hospital midwife receives suspended sentence for morphine theft

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Rare bird snapped by eagle-eyed photographer signalling the start of a harsh winter in Havering

Peter Clayton captured the shot of the Waxwing on Sunday. Picture: Peter Clayton - Naturalpix Wildlife Photography.

Arctic blast could bring snow to Havering as temperatures are set to plummet

Upminster Windmill when snow swept across Havering in 2013. Picture: John Hercock.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now