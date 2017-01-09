RSPB ‘legend’ to give ‘unique’ talk at Hornchurch library

The RSPB holds birdwatching walks on Rainham Marshes Archant

This is the kind of question a veteran member of a charity which protects birds and wildlife will be able to answer, when he visits the borough to present some of the organisation’s unique archive material.

One of the RSPB’s longest serving staff, Peter Holden MBE has co-authored more than a dozen books, co-presented the BBC TV series Birds in the Nest and runs courses at the Cambridge University’s Institute of Continuous Learning.

Mr Holden will hold a talk at Hornchurch Library, North Street, Hornchurch, on Friday at 7.45pm.

The talk will look back at the first RSPB reserves and their history using the charity’s film archive and some of Mr Holden’s exclusive stories.

Havering RSPB group leader Michael Hughes said: “Peter Holden is something of a legend within RSPB circles and his presentations are always hugely entertaining and informative.

“We would like anyone with an interest in wildlife to come along whether they are a member of the RSPB or not. Everyone is very welcome!”

Entry is £3 per person.