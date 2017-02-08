Romford town centre pub to close for a month as it undergoes £300,000 makeover

Artist impression of the external work expected. Archant

A popular night time boozer is set to be boosted by a £300,000 transformation.

The Goose, South Street, Romford, will be closing its doors for a month with a makeover both inside and out.

As a way of saying thank you to customers, the Goose will be selling drinks with a 25 per cent discount on Saturday.

Work on the pub is set to officially start next Monday.

Area manager Colin Brown said: “We boast the biggest garden in Romford so imagine what we can do with that space, then imagine again and I’ll bet the end result still manages to impress!”

A completely new food menu and additions to the drinks list is also said to be on the horizon.