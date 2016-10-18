Romford teen to star in documentary about singer Prince’s life

Baxter Willoughby Jane Willoughby

After starring in dozens of commercials, working as a model and with 45 music video appearances under his belt, a 14-year-old has now turned his attention to television.

Baxter Willoughby, of Romford, has just finished filming a new documentary about legendary musician Prince, acting as the singer in his teenage years.

“I was very happy when I was told that I was given the part”, he said.

“My mum and dad do like his music as well so wanted to do it justice.”

His part in the Channel 5 programme Autopsy is Baxter’s first speaking role, telling the story of the singer’s life story up until his untimely death at the age of 57.

In the documentary, Baxter plays the role of the young Prince, showing the star’s early love for music and his strained relationship with his dad.

He said: “I had to have an American accent and learn to play a bit of piano for the role.

“My dad already knew how to play Chopsticks so he taught me that.

“Prince had a difficult relationship with his dad when he was young so had to film some emotional scenes and had to cry in one of them.”

From featuring in rapper Tinchey Stryder and Jess Glynne’s video of Not Letting Go to appearing as an extra in horror movie The Conjuring 2, Baxter is moving full steam ahead in making a name for himself.

The teenager will be travelling abroad for the first time this week as well with fellow pupils at Bower Park Academy who are going to New York as a trip for the performing arts department.

The pupils will be going to see a production of Aladdin on Broadway.

Jane, Baxter’s mum, said: “We are very proud of him for what he has achieved.

“We always say it is a hobby as he does love sport and does boxing as well but he’s still enjoying it and that’s the main thing.”

Autopsy: Prince will be aired in April 2017.