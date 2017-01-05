Romford students receive awards for top academic results

Naomi Elliott, headteacher Andy Kilpatrick, Nicole Ball, Tomisin Sonubi, Alexander Buckeridge-Hocking, chair of governorsTim Howson, Danielle Carter, Daina Wilson, Monika Degun celebrating their awards. St Edward's School

Successful students have been praised by their school for their GCSE and A Level results during a certificate presentation ceremony.

Former Year 11 and 13 students at St Edward’s School, Romford, received awards for their academic success during an event at the school on Wednesday.

Former student and now a lawyer at global firm Latham & Watkins Alexander Buckeridge-Hocking gave the students an inspirational speech about his journey after leaving the school.

Head of Sixth Form Kerry Course said: “We enjoyed welcoming some of our year 13 students back, and delighted to see that the success they achieved in the summer has meant they have been able to pursue their ambitions. They really enjoyed the evening and were inspired by the speeches of the previous students.”

Among some of the former students receiving an award are Nicole Ball, who is studying History and Philosophy at Birmingham University and Naomi Elliott, who is studying Politics and International Relations at Warwick University.

Last year, the school celebrated its students success after it recorded a 15 per cent increase in GCSE A* to C grades.