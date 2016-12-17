Romford shopping centres dazzle shoppers with Christmas festivities

Victoria visiting Santa at Romford Shopping Hall. Archant

Parents have hailed the magical experiences their children have enjoyed while visiting Santa at his grottos.

Romford Shopping Hall is just one of many places this festive season to have Santa stop by, to hear whether children have been naughty or nice.

This year, £1 from each ticket to see Santa is going to Harold Hill’s 1st Scout group, which is in need of a new trailer.

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager for the shopping hall, has thanked all its valued customers for an extra busy grotto season.

“This year we’ve had four times the amount of people visiting Santa,” she said.

“It’s been a fantastic time with lots of children leaving the grotto with smiles on their faces.

“I would like to thank all those who have turned out, it just goes to show how many people are still shopping in Romford and supporting local businesses.”

Children can see Santa up until Christmas Eve, when he will be leaving early at 1pm.

Festive fun has also been taking place in the Mercury Mall, where another grotto has opened its doors for children to meet the big man himself.

Videos of Elfie, a friendly elf causing mischief in the mall, have been posted online to get shoppers into the festive spirit, and there is still more to look forward to, including a clockwork ballerina on Monday and Frozen characters performing on Friday.

Deputy centre manager Spencer Hawken said: “This year the grotto has been more popular than ever, which has been great.

“It’s been a really interesting time so far, footfall through the period has been quite high and sales in stores, or at least most stores, has exceeded expectations.”

If you want something to remember all the fun you had this Christmas, then head down to The Liberty shopping centre, where a giant snowglobe has been set up.

With snow falling all around you, friends and families can step inside the globe and have their pictures taken for £10.99.

The snowglobe will be in the shopping centre until December 28.