Romford school pupils receive umbrellas for reading outside their library bus

Managing director of Hera Jo Cox sitting with pupils from Crowlands Primary School outside their library bus under the new umbrellas Hera

The branch of a housing association is preparing a school for the return of the sun after donating eight large umbrellas to be set up alongside its library bus.

Pupils at Crowlands Primary School, London Road, Romford, will be able to enjoy reading outside their library bus as soon as the weather improves.

Last July, the school turned a double-decker bus into a permanent outdoor library for pupils to enjoy.

Hera Management, Swan Housing Association’s private property management arm, donated the umbrellas following a request from the school, which needed the kit to provide a shaded area for pupils to read outside.

School business manager Lynette Rowley said: “We would like to thank Hera for the generous donation. The umbrellas are a useful resource which will allow children to maximise their outdoor learning opportunities around the bus.”

Managing director of Hera Jo Cox added: “I was delighted to meet the children and see the umbrellas in use.

“I was blown away by their amazing library bus and thrilled to know that our donation was appreciated and that they will be put to good use when the sun returns.”