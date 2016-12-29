Romford radiologist and his ‘Silent Knights’ distribute hampers to 200 homeless across London

The Silent Knights team distributed hampers to 200 homeless people in London in the run-up to Christmas O'Real Killian (Facebook)

A group of “Silent Knights” have distributed food, drink and clothes to about 200 homeless people in London over the Christmas period.

O’Real Killian, a 25-year-old health professional in the radiology department at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, organised the collection and distribution over three nights in the run-up to Christmas.

His GoFundMe page quickly raised £850, which he had pledged to double, raising £1,700 for the project.

In its second year, the initiative was supported by members of staff at Queen’s Hospital, who donated for the cause, and a group of young people aged between 20 and 25-years-old.

About 25 of them – from all across the capital – helped to distribute hampers in central and east London at night.

“It went amazingly well and it was a whole lot bigger than last year,” O’Real told the Recorder.

“Silent Knights that’s the name of everyone, who donated and helped to make it happen,” he added.

Out in the freezing dark night, O’Real said he noticed the increase in the number of people sleeping rough.

He said: “Last year, sometimes we struggled to find people to donate hampers to but this year we donated hundreds and hundreds and we actually ran out. We noticed a massive increase in homelessness.”

O’Real hopes to shed a different light on younger generations and prove that things can be achieved when everyone comes together.

“It gives hope to the older generations and can inspire the younger generations to do the same,” he added.

While he strives to help others all year round, O’Real said Christmas was a time when people were more inclined to give to those in need.

He said: “If I didn’t do this what would be the point? I would be greedy. We can all give a little bit for good use when we eat way too much at Christmas and others don’t have what we have. Sometimes we forget our humanity.”

The Silent Knights will be back next Christmas and O’Real hopes it will be bigger than ever.