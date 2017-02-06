Romford pet store to hold free fishy workshops for children

Youngsters will get the chance to learn all about fish at the half-term workshops Pets at Home Ltd

We all remember our first pet fondly yet we tend to forget the fretting of our parents about whether we would be responsible enough to look after them.

Well if you are a parent fret no more as a free workshop will be coming to Romford this half-term where your little ones can learn fun facts about fish and get up close and personal with the scaly species.

The workshops will be held at Pets at Home Romford, in Rom Valley Way, from February 9 to 17, as part of the stores my pet pals activity club.

Pets at Home staff will be on hand to teach the children how to look after fish, and pets in general, responsibly and will teach them the five welfare needs of animals.

James Byrne, store manager at Pets at Home, said: “Fish and reptiles make extremely rewarding pets, and are a great first pet for children.

“The free workshops are a chance for Romford’s young pet lovers to engage with our colleagues who will be able to offer tips and advice on pet care, whilst making the workshops fun, interactive and hands on.”

To book your place onto one of the workshops go to petsathome.com/workshops.