Romford MP welcomes Prime Minister’s Brexit speech as he looks forward to leaving ‘troubled institution’

09:00 18 January 2017

The Romford MP last year campaigning for the blue passport to return as a sign of Britains independence.

Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP and big Brexit supporter Andrew Rosindell hailed Theresa May’s ambitious speech after she indicated she would be pursuing a “hard” Brexit.

Mr Rosindell believes the shackles of a “corporatist EU” will soon be lifted and the country can strive to become a “truly global Britain”.

The Tory MP claims sceptical Remainers can also be reassured following the Prime Minister’s speech.

Speaking to the Recorder, he said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s ambition that we strive for a truly global Britain, beyond the constraints of the corporatist EU.

“It will make it easier for us to rebalance our economy, and co-operate on better terms through bi-lateral agreements.

“In addition to becoming an influential proponent of free trade and internationalist values, leaving the single market will also ensure the British people get what they voted for.”

Theresa May outlined her plans in the House of Commons for negotiations yesterday, saying “no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain”.

She told MPs that taking back control of the UK’s borders was a priority, and stated definitively that the country would be leaving the single market.

Mr Rosindell said he believed it would now be time for the UK to take back control.

“Once we leave the troubled institution, we can finally control our own borders, laws, and taxes,” he added.

“This would not be possible within the unwieldly single market.

“Sceptical Remainers should also now be reassured, as it is clear Theresa May intends to have a friendly and competitive relationship with our European neighbours.

“Her message to the international community is clear, we will join the big trading nations that do business with the single market, without being tied inside it. It is now time to renew our relationships across the world.”

Romford MP welcomes Prime Minister's Brexit speech as he looks forward to leaving 'troubled institution'

09:00 Ryan Tute

