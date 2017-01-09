Romford McDonald’s worker makes it to next round of The Voice

Diamond, 18, was chosen by Dream Girls star Jennifer Hudson who was wowed by her performance of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph ITV/Rachel Joseph

A McDonald’s worker sailed through to the next round of The Voice after leaving a big impression on Saturday’s show.

Diamond, 18, who works at South Street, McDonald’s, wowed the audience with Alicia Keys’ If I Ain’t Got You, leaving Dream Girls star Jennifer Hudson, former Black Eyed Peas Will.i.am and lead singer of Bush Gavin Rossdale no choice but to spin their chairs.

The young singer, who loves gospel music and goes to church three times a week, decided after weighing up her options that Jennifer Hudson was the judge for her.

She will go through to the next stage of the competition.

Read this week’s Recorder for an interview with Diamond.