Romford marching band seeks new members

A marching band that will be celebrating its 65th anniversary later this year is on the look out for new enthusiastic members.

From making regular TV appearances to travelling across the world, The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums, Romford has been entertaining crowds for decades and they hope to do so for many more years to come with the help of more recruits.

Drum colour sergeant Thomas Ansell, 28, of Romford, said: “We’re like a second family to a lot of people.

“Many of our members have met life-long friends and their future husband and wives through the group so we are all very close.

“If you are nine and older that can play an instrument or has an instrument in music, we would love to hear from you.”

The band based in Western Road, Romford, was set up in 1952 and is now one of the longest running independent youth bands in the country.

With about 70 members on their books, members have the opportunity to learn a wide range of musical instruments including drums, cornet, saxophone, clarinet or trombone just to name a few.

The award-winning group wowed audiences when they performed on ITV’s Tonight at the London Palladium last year and continued to impress viewers when they appeared in an advert for EE starring alongside actor Kevin Bacon.

Thomas said: “The younger members really do enjoy getting the chance of being on television and performing in live shows.

“It’s something different that they probably would never get the chance to do if they didn’t sign up.”

The band also gets to travel the world to not only perform but compete, visiting places such as France, Belgium, Switzerland and Russia.

Thomas said: “It’s a great opportunity to travel the world, make friends and learn a new skill. If you have an interest in music and want new experiences, then you should join us.”

Visit rblbandromford.org or to find out more about joining the group, email joinus@rblbandromford.org