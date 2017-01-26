Romford man wanted by court after alleged assault in Newham pub

Adam Springford is wanted by warrant by Snaresbrook Crown Court Met Police

A man is wanted on warrant by a court after he allegedly punched a man outside a pub.

Adam Springford, whose family lives in Romford, is believed to have assaulted another man outside the Black Lion Pub, High Street, Newham, on March 4, 2015.

He is wanted on warrant from Snaresbrook Crown Court for Actual Bodily Harm.

This means he may have failed to attend court or failed to complete a sentence.

Newham Police is appealing to Havering residents for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.