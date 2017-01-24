Romford man arrested after man stabbed in chest in Kent

Kent Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest Met Police officer. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

A Romford man has been arrested after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the chest in Kent.

Kent Police are investigating after a man from Leysdown-on-Sea, Isle of Sheppey, was injured following a knife attack on Jetty Road, Sheerness, Kent, shortly before 10.30pm on Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds, which are not reported to be life-threatening.

A 25-year-old man from Romford has been arrested in connection with the offence and remains in custody. It is believed he is known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Polive on 01795 419119 quoting reference number XY/3613/17 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.