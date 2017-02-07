Romford health roadshow encourages people to be food smart with new app

Public Health England has launched a new app to help parents make healthier food choices. Cian Daly

In the fight to tackle childhood obesity, a new app has launched that shows parents just how much sugar, saturated fat and salt can be found in everyday food.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to Public Health England (PHE) childhood obesity across the capital has reached alarming rates with 22 per cent of four to five-year-olds overweight or obese increasing to 38pc in 10 to 11-year-olds.

To tackle the the trend, PHE’s roadshow hits The Brewery, Romford, tomorrow and Thursday where the “Be Food Smart” app will be demonstrated.

Regional director for PHE London, Dr Yvonne Doyle said: “The latest child obesity figures for London show just how important it is for families to know what they’re eating.

“That’s why we’ve developed our Be Food Smart App, to help parents to know the content of food and drink and to choose healthier options for their children.”

The free app helps encourage families to choose healthier options and works by scanning the barcode of products parents can then compare brands.