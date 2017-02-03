Search

Romford golfers sink putts to donate thousands to charities

12:30 03 February 2017

Romford Golf Club captain Barry Probert presenting a cheque to Lisa Browne of Breast Cancer UK

Romford Golf Club captain Barry Probert presenting a cheque to Lisa Browne of Breast Cancer UK

Richard Hall

A children’s hospice is benefiting from a little extra cash thanks to a generous donation from a golf club.

At an event to celebrate his year as captain of Romford Golf Club, Heath Drive Gidea Park, Barry Probert presented two cheques worth thousands of pounds to two charities.

Raised through raffles, auctions and porsche experience days, golf games and the generosity of members, a cheque for £5,000 was donated to Breast Cancer UK and the same to Little Havens Hospice based in Westcliffe-on-Sea.

Mr Probert said: “I am amazed at the generosity of the members of this great golf club to those less fortunate through my yea. A big thank you to them.”

Keywords: United Kingdom

