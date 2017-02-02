Romford dancer hot favourite to land Len Goodman’s Strictly job

Gary Edwards is rumoured to be in the running to replace Len Goodman on BBC's Strictly James Kenneth

A world-class dancer is hotly tipped to waltz into the judges’ seat vacated by Strictly’s Len Goodman.

Gary Edwards, who grew up on Clockhouse Lane Collier Row, and then Mawney Road Romford, is the new bookies favourite.

Known in the business as the Ballroom Giant – standing at 6ft 4ins tall – he is 4/5 favourite to land the job ahead of Anton Du Beke’s odds of 2/1, according to bookmakers William Hill.

“At the end of the day it’s what the BBC wants,” said Gary to the Recorder in December.

“They [the BBC] have a few options. I would love it to be me but if not, I have so much other things I can do. I have been so lucky and so blessed teaching amazing people.”

The dancer, who taught pop king Michael Jackson the cha cha, currently presents the spin-off show of America’s version of Strictly – Dancing with the Stars All Access, which is live-streamed on the internet at the same time as the main show.

One of the only dancers in his school, Gary was bullied as a child and considered giving up.

But after seeing Len Goodman and then wife Cherry Kingston dancing at Romford Community Centre, he was inspired to keep dancing.

He went on to become number one in the World 10 dance and judges competitions worldwide.

“I’m qualified in nine styles seen on Strictly Come Dancing,” he continued.

“I want Strictly, that would be the perfect thing for a dancer.”