Romford cinema to turn back time as it screens special showing of Dirty Dancing on Valentines Day

Vue Romford will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic film. Archant

You can have the time of your life on Valentines Day when a screening of Dirty Dancing comes to Romford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vue Romford will be sashaying back in time on February 14 to celebrate the iconic film’s 30th anniversary.

A whole generation fell in love with the film when it was released in the 80’s and loved ones now have the chance to relive the classic.

Dirty Dancing follows the story of teenager Baby’s (Jennifer Grey) forbidden love affair with dance teacher Johnny (Patrick Swayze) as they meet while she is on a family vacation at Kellerman’s holiday resort in the Catskill Mountains.

The film will be screened at 7.30pm on Valentines Day.

People can buy tickets here



