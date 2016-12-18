Romford church seeks volunteers to give homeless a good Christmas

Pastor Mich and a volunteer giving food and drink to a homeless person in Romford. Melissa Page

A church is appealing for volunteers to take part in its mission to give those less fortunate a better Christmas.

Pastor Mich from the Real Inspiration Ministry, based at Carrie’s Hall, Rush Green Road, Romford, is asking for assistance in helping to put together a special Christmas Eve for the homeless.

The event, which will take place in High Street, Romford, will include dinner, quizzes, music and poetry readings.

She said: “I’m very excited for the day.

“These people really don’t have too much to look forward to, especially during this time of year and I want us to give back.

“We should be helping all year round but I’m sure that doing this in the spirit of Christmas would mean a lot to them.”

The church launched Mission Possible, a pledge to do what they can to help people living rough in Romford, earlier this year, handing out food and blankets in the town centre, inviting the homeless to the church for warmth and a cup of tea and even encouraging them to seek housing.

Donations of clothing, food, bedding and toiletries would also be welcomed in the build-up to the holidays.

Pastor Mich said: “It’s only right for us to support the people that don’t have as much as we do so if you can help, please do.

“Whether you want to help out on the day or give a donation, it would really be appreciated.

“We just want to make this Christmas as special as possible for those that are still living on the streets in the area.”

A Christmas service with carols and prayers will take place on Sunday at Carrie’s Hall at 5pm, and both residents and the homeless are welcome

to attend.

For more information on both of the events, call Pastor Mich on 07496 503890 or visit realinspirationministries.com