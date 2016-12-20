Romford centenarian celebrates special day with loved ones

Ellen Robinson surrounded by balloons, cakes and cards on her 100th birthday. Archant

Surrounded by family and friends a woman celebrated an impressive milestone on Sunday.

Widow Ellen Robinson, of Barley Cross Care Home, Spring Gardens, Romford turned 100-years-old and received a card of congratulations from the Queen.

Mrs Robinson was joined by her two daughters, Linda Carr, 66, and Janice James, 68, along with her five grand children and six great-grandchildren who all tucked into a delicious spread.

“It’s a great milestone. Everyone she met, she’s touched their heart,” said Linda.

“Mum was always very active, went on a lot of holidays and cruises with my dad (Benson Robinson), she continued after he died but with her friends.”

As a young woman, Mrs Robinson was part of the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) during the Second World War and was stationed on the Isles of Scilly.

The organisation ran recreational activities needed by the British armed forces and sold goods to service personnel and their families.

Mrs Robinson also fostered a love of arts and crafts.

“When we were kids she used to make clothes,” continued Linda.

“All the kids down the street would come to our house because mum made the best chips.”

Mrs Robinson marked her special day with an afternoon tea.

“It went really well,” added Linda. “My mum was really happy.”