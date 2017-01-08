Search

Romford Camera Club photographers show off their 2016 snaps

10:00 08 January 2017

Happisburgh, Norfolk. Picture: Graham Caile

Happisburgh, Norfolk. Picture: Graham Caile

Graham Caile

As 2016 came to an end and another year began, photographers from Romford Camera Club began reminiscing about the pictures they had taken during the past 12 months.

Romford Camera Club photographs

From beautiful landscapes to animals found in their own back gardens, the club members have kept themselves busy by capturing special moments from in and around the borough.

The club, which meets every Wednesday at the Forest Row Centre, Lodge Lane, Collier Row, aims to enjoy all aspects of photography, with monthly competitions and regular seminars with guest speakers.

Club chairman Graham Caile has praised the members’ hard work in capturing these “beautiful” photographs.

The group will be celebrating its 52nd birthday this year, with a competition against five other photography groups.

He said: “They have all done really, really well. They always try to get the best photographs they possibly can.

“There’s a reason why you click the presser on top of your camera and that’s because you see something worth remembering, and even if one other person likes your picture, it was worth taking.

“It is much more than just photography, the club has a very friendly atmosphere and whether you like taking pictures or not, anyone is welcome.”

Visit romfordcameraclub.co.uk for more.

