Romford barbers offers free haircuts for men going to job interviews in a bid to boost youth employment

Owner Anderson Boyce at Hair Force One is giving out free hair cuts to men from the Romford YMCA and Jobcentre who go for job interviews Archant

A hairdressers has launched a pioneering scheme to provide free haircuts for men in a bid to drive youth into employment.

Hair Force-One, London Road, Romford, has teamed up with Romford YMCA and Romford Jobcentre, to provide free haircuts for those aged between 16 and 24.

Anyone who is seeking employment and can provide proof of an upcoming job interview is free to attend the salon between Monday-Wednesday.

Owner Anderson Boyce has been in the hairdressing business 18 years and says it has been a long road to get where he is today.

“I have been in the industry a long time and it has really changed my life,” he said.

“I want to pass that feeling on success to those who are just starting out and trying to find their feet.”

He is hoping the project will take off and provide an incentive for those currently out of work.

The 34-year-old said: “I know how hard it can be when you are young and don’t have direction in your life.

“Something as small as a haircut could make all the difference by giving someone that bit of confidence they have been missing going into an interview.”

The hair salon owner hopes to branch out the scheme in the New Year and get more people on board.

Anderson said: “These are the things I campaign for on social media and whenever I speak to people in the shop as I am passionate about helping the next generation.

“I think there should be more schemes like this to give young people that push or bit of motivation they need to enter the working world.

“The youth are the next generation of workers and it is up to business owners like myself to help in what way they can.”