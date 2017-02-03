Search

RMT suspends upcoming Tube strikes

15:13 03 February 2017

People queue for buses at Liverpool Street station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

People queue for buses at Liverpool Street station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The two Tube strikes planned from Sunday to Wednesday have been suspended, it has been announced.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) members working on London Underground had been due to stage two walk outs from Sunday in a row over staffing on the network.

Staff were going to strike for 16 hours from 6pm on Sunday and again for 15 hours from 10am on Tuesday, threatening travel chaos across the capital.

The RMT said its campaign had led to 533 jobs being reinstated, and control rooms being reopened.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “The fighting stance taken by RMT members since the jobs cull on our Tube stations was first announced has reversed nearly 60 per cent of those savage cuts.

“That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Like all commuters in London I’m delighted that we have been able to get the Tube strikes suspended – it shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff.

“This is an excellent deal that will ensure commuters get the service they need at Underground stations, and it will fix the mess created by the previous mayor.”

Station staff jobs were cut by around 900 and Tube ticket offices closed under previous mayor Boris Johnson.

The Mayor’s office said an agreement had been made between Transport for London (TfL), the RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) for an additional 325 members of staff, of whom 200 will be full time.

The TSSA had announced on Monday that members would not strike following talks with London Underground.

A previous strike by both unions in January crippled transport across London.

Keywords: London

RMT suspends upcoming Tube strikes

