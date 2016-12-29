Residents in Spencer Road, Rainham, evacuated after one occupant threatens police

Spencer Road, Rainham Google Street View

Residents were evacuated from a block of flats after police were threatened by one of the occupants.

Police were called at 8.35am today to a residential address in Spencer Road following reports of a disturbance.

Officers, who attended the scene, were threatened by the occupant and residents were temporarily evacuated from the building.

At 11.20am, Met Police officers forced entry to the flat and a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to cause criminal damage.

He was taken to an east London police station, where he remains in custody.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Some took to social media to express their surprise at the incident.

One woman wrote: “It’s opposite me - not got a clue what’s happening but every emergency service is here.”

Another man said: “Yes - walked passed just as three riot buses pulled in.”

Enquiries continue.