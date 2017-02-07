Report shows property prices boom in Romford

According to a new report from a property group, house prices for three-bed semis have risen by an average of 14 percent across Essex.

The report from Balgores Property Group shows Romford has the highest increase against Basildon, Brentwood, Upminster, Hornchurch and Chelmsford.

During the past 12 months Romford has risen 23 per cent, followed by Basildon up by 19pc, Brentwood with 17pc, Upminster up by 11.5pc, Hornchurch with 9pc and Chelmsford up by 6pc.

Balgores Property Group group director, Martin Gibbon said Crossrail is helping to drive demand, along with an increase in buy-to-let landlords investing in the towns.

“Despite Brexit, house prices have continued to rise in Essex, well ahead of London and the rest of the UK,” he said.

“Romford town centre is already one of London and the South East’s largest retail and shopping hubs, more than holding its own against the likes of Bluewater and Lakeside.

“It also has a thriving nightlife, good transport links and a large catchment area, extending from Central London to Essex as well as the vibrant shopping centre, famous market, good schools and a wide choice of attractive housing from Edwardian, to new build properties.”