Read our updates on disruption to roads and rail services

Heavy traffic on the M25 at the Romford junction, minor traffic on the M11 Essex southbound, congestion in Harold Wood, A406 in Redbridge and A12 at the Barley Lane junction, with a good service on the TfL tube and rail network

On the M25 there is heavy traffic anticlockwise between J9, A127 (Romford) and J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout)

On the M11 Essex southbound there is minor traffic between J5, A1168 (Loughton) and J4, A406 Woodford.

On the A127 there is congestion in Harold Wood at the Ardleigh Green Road junction.

On the A406 southbound there is queuing traffic between South Woodford and Redbridge Roundabout

On the A12 there is heavy traffic into town between the Moby Dick and the B177 Barley Lane junction.

On TfL tube and rail network there is a good service on all lines.