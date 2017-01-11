Read our updates on disruption to roads and rail services

Severe congestion on the M25 at the Brook Street Roundabout, mild traffic at Arleigh Green Junction, Harold Wood and on the A12 into town at Gants Hill and delays on the Victoria Line.

Severe congestion on the M25 Greater London anticlockwise for five miles between J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout) and J27 M11 due to recovery work.

On the A127 there is mild traffic into town in Harold Wood at the Ardleigh Green Road junction.

On the A12 there is minor congestion into town between the Moby Dick and the Barley Lane junction.

On the A12 there is slow traffic in Gants Hill between the Beehive Lane junction and Redbridge roundabout.

On the TfL tube and overground network there is a good service on all lines except the Victoria Line which has severe delays due to a signal failure at Seven Sisters and the District Line suffering the same at Edgware Road.