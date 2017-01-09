Rare bird snapped by eagle-eyed photographer signalling the start of a harsh winter in Havering

Peter Clayton captured the shot of the Waxwing on Sunday. Picture: Peter Clayton - Naturalpix Wildlife Photography. Archant

A wildlife photographer camped out for the best part of a day to get a snap of a bird rarely seen on our shores.

Havering resident Peter Clayton took the shot of a waxwing, which have been spotted across the country as temperatures begin to plummet.

The feathered winter visitors from colder climates have arrived on the search for berries.

Peter snapped the bird while it feasted on berries from the Rowan trees located near B&Q on the A12 yesterday afternoon.

The trip from Scandanavia to the UK for the crested birds have increased over the last ten years.

They are capable of eating 390 berries, roughly its own weight, in two and a half hours.

“Wildlife is all around us, all it takes is a moment out of your busy day to stop and appreciate it,” Peter said.

“These birds are a rare site for the UK, especially down south.

“Bird watchers travel the country to see these yet we are lucky enough to have them here on our doorstep - make the most of this and try to get out and see them.”