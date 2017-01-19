Rainham residents begin to be moved from two block of flats due to be demolished in 2018

After hundreds campaigned for two blocks of flats left from the Mardyke Estate to be either renovated or demolished, residents are finally being moved out in preparation for the buildings to be knocked down.

Napier House and New Plymouth, Dunedin Road, Rainham, have been described as “eyesores” and a “hell hole” by those living in the cold and dilapidated flats.

The Recorder highlighted the issues residents were facing last year, including the cold temperatures caused by the single-glazed windows and the broken-down lifts.

This led to Havering Council taking action and announcing the future demolition of the flats.

Residents began moving out of the buildings this week.

Mum-of-two Donna Bristow, who started the petition for renovation or demolition, which was signed by about 600 people, said: “I feel very happy that people are now being decanted and it feels extremely satisfying that all our hard work paid off.

“I believe the residents here will all be much happier in a new property that actually has double-glazed windows!”

In 2008, work on the multi-million-pound Orchard Village began on the site and saw four tower blocks knocked down, with Napier House and New Plymouth remaining.

Deputy leader of Havering Council and cabinet member for housing, Cllr Damian White, said: “Every resident has been able to have a one-to-one meeting with an officer to discuss their housing needs.

“No demolition work will be starting until late 2018, but moves are starting now so that we have a better chance of an empty property becoming available.”

For more, visit havering.gov.uk/housingregeneration.