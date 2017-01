Queues of traffic on A127 this morning after last night’s Hornchurch explosion

Traffic Archant

There is heavy traffic on the A127 this morning following the explosion in Hornchurch last night.

There are queues of traffic in both directions between Ardleigh Green and Gallows Corner because of the incident at the block of flats in Ardleigh Green Road.

All lanes have been re-opened.