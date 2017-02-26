Queen’s Theatre’s young company set to perform original work as part of national festival

Queen's Theatre youth company Cut2 is performing gothic original work The Monstrum as part of the National Theatre's festival NT Connections. Picture: Lukiyanova Natalia frenta - Fotolia

A talented dramatic company of rising stars is set to perform an original work as part of the world’s biggest youth theatre festival.

Queen’s Theatre’s Cut2 – made up of 14-18-year-olds passionate about the industry – is taking part in the National Theatre’s NT Connections, which awards young people across the UK and Ireland the opportunity to stage productions written by acclaimed playwrights.

Cut2 will perform haunting drama The Monstrum on March 5 and 6 at Queen’s, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, and on April 1 at the Theatre Royal Stratford East.

“It’s our fourth year as a participant,” said learning and participation producer at Queen’s, James Watson.

“It’s a valuable, key project of our celebrated youth theatre programme and an exciting opportunity for young people to experience professional theatre practice.”

Each year, NT Connections selects just 10 original works to be performed. The Monstrum tells the tale of an isolated village struck by a terrible disease, which transforms young people into hideous creatures.

Fear surrounds not just the infection but a treatment invented in an attempt to cure it, however, its mastermind Bolek, a scholar, has no choice when his own daughter becomes afflicted.

The play features 16 teenager performers, as well as 10 other young people who will get stuck into technical aspects such as lighting, costume design, sound and stage management.

Local director Amy Insole will take charge of the show, while music will be provided by Andrew Linham, who has worked multiple times with Cut2, a training programme for aspiring theatre stars.

The young performers frequently take to the stage for Queen’s Theatre’s professional productions.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked by calling 01708 443333, visiting queens-theatre.co.uk or dropping into the venue.