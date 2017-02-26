Search

Advanced search

Queen’s Theatre’s young company set to perform original work as part of national festival

15:00 26 February 2017

Queen's Theatre youth company Cut2 is performing gothic original work The Monstrum as part of the National Theatre's festival NT Connections. Picture: Lukiyanova Natalia

Queen's Theatre youth company Cut2 is performing gothic original work The Monstrum as part of the National Theatre's festival NT Connections. Picture: Lukiyanova Natalia

frenta - Fotolia

A talented dramatic company of rising stars is set to perform an original work as part of the world’s biggest youth theatre festival.

Comment

Queen’s Theatre’s Cut2 – made up of 14-18-year-olds passionate about the industry – is taking part in the National Theatre’s NT Connections, which awards young people across the UK and Ireland the opportunity to stage productions written by acclaimed playwrights.

Cut2 will perform haunting drama The Monstrum on March 5 and 6 at Queen’s, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, and on April 1 at the Theatre Royal Stratford East.

“It’s our fourth year as a participant,” said learning and participation producer at Queen’s, James Watson.

“It’s a valuable, key project of our celebrated youth theatre programme and an exciting opportunity for young people to experience professional theatre practice.”

Each year, NT Connections selects just 10 original works to be performed. The Monstrum tells the tale of an isolated village struck by a terrible disease, which transforms young people into hideous creatures.

Fear surrounds not just the infection but a treatment invented in an attempt to cure it, however, its mastermind Bolek, a scholar, has no choice when his own daughter becomes afflicted.

The play features 16 teenager performers, as well as 10 other young people who will get stuck into technical aspects such as lighting, costume design, sound and stage management.

Local director Amy Insole will take charge of the show, while music will be provided by Andrew Linham, who has worked multiple times with Cut2, a training programme for aspiring theatre stars.

The young performers frequently take to the stage for Queen’s Theatre’s professional productions.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked by calling 01708 443333, visiting queens-theatre.co.uk or dropping into the venue.

Keywords: Ireland United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Elm Park off-licence under review for selling alcohol to under 18s and links to anti-social behaviour

Yesterday, 19:55 Hayley Anderson

An off-licence has been accused of “totally disregarding its responsibilities” as licensee by selling alcohol to those underage.

Hornchurch children’s charity encourages families to attend ‘inspiring’ International Women’s Day event

Yesterday, 16:38 Beth Wyatt

Children’s charity staff are encouraging families to join them for the return of a popular event celebrating women’s achievements.

Romford company director to climb City of London’s third tallest sky-scrapper despite fear of heights

Yesterday, 13:42 Ann-Marie Abbasah

Despite being scared of heights, a woman is going to great lengths to conquer her fear annd raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Special forces hero Ant Middleton: I’m not scared of anything apart from being clean shaven

Yesterday, 13:07 Ellena Cruse

With deadly combat skills and an aura oozing masculinity Ant Middleton is a dangerous combination to behold (and that is just from Google images).

Baby unit at Queen’s Hospital Romford receives donation worth thousands Hornchurch pub

Yesterday, 12:50 Ann-Marie Abbasah

A pub has donated thousands to a hospital’s baby unit to say thanks for the care its staff provide children.

Romford doctor to take on London Marathon for children’s charity

Yesterday, 11:16 Niall Joyce

Medical professionals are used to giving out advice on staying fit and healthy but one doctor will walk the walk when she limbers up to run the London Marathon.

Four car collision closes A13 in Rainham causing tailbacks through Dagenham

Yesterday, 07:42 Matthew Clemenson

The A13 out of London was closed for more than an hour this morning following a collision between four vehicles.

Romford road closure causing trouble for businesses

Yesterday, 07:00 Hayley Anderson

A temporary road closure which is due to be made permanent is having an effect on businesses, says a shop which has been open for more than 40 years.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Romford road closure causing trouble for businesses

Hotspots for shoplifting in the borough are revealed as Havering sees a rise in reported cases

Adopted woman appeals for help in finding Havering birth family

On the run with a 19th century fox hunt

Special forces hero Ant Middleton: I’m not scared of anything apart from being clean shaven

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now