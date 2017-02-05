Queen’s Theatre’s artistic director looks to build on success

Cinderella panto at Queen's Theatre Mark Sepple

Staff at Queen’s Theatre have been celebrating the recent success of their record-breaking autumn season.

The theatre, which appointed Douglas Rintoul as the new artistic director in the summer, shattered their own box office records thanks to the popularity of their recent productions like Made in Dagenham, A Month of Sundays and Partners in Crime.

On top of this the theatre’s pantomime Cinderella raced past the half a million pound mark - a first for any panto in the history of Queen’s Theatre, in Billet Lane, Hornchurch.

Much of the theatre’s success has been credited to Douglas’ decision to collaborate with some of the best and most respected theatre companies in the UK.

“I’m hugely excited about our next season,” said Douglas. “Building on the huge success of last year, this coming season is our most ambitious yet.”

“It’s a season of big emotions - big plays with tonnes of laughter, tears and a little bit of terror.”