Search

Advanced search

Queen’s Theatre’s artistic director looks to build on success

12:00 05 February 2017

Cinderella panto at Queen's Theatre

Cinderella panto at Queen's Theatre

Mark Sepple

Staff at Queen’s Theatre have been celebrating the recent success of their record-breaking autumn season.

Comment

The theatre, which appointed Douglas Rintoul as the new artistic director in the summer, shattered their own box office records thanks to the popularity of their recent productions like Made in Dagenham, A Month of Sundays and Partners in Crime.

On top of this the theatre’s pantomime Cinderella raced past the half a million pound mark - a first for any panto in the history of Queen’s Theatre, in Billet Lane, Hornchurch.

Much of the theatre’s success has been credited to Douglas’ decision to collaborate with some of the best and most respected theatre companies in the UK.

“I’m hugely excited about our next season,” said Douglas. “Building on the huge success of last year, this coming season is our most ambitious yet.”

“It’s a season of big emotions - big plays with tonnes of laughter, tears and a little bit of terror.”

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Queen’s Theatre’s artistic director looks to build on success

12:00 Niall Joyce
Cinderella panto at Queen's Theatre

Staff at Queen’s Theatre have been celebrating the recent success of their record-breaking autumn season.

Brookside Theatre’s The Ladykillers is set to leave Romford audiences in stitches

Yesterday, 12:00 Niall Joyce
The Ladykillers

A hilarious adaption of classic film The Ladykillers is set to leave Romford residents in stitches as they follow the madcap misadventures of a gang of crooks.

Brexit: Step-by-step guide to the UK leaving the EU

Yesterday, 10:00 Ryan Tute
70 per cent of constituents in Havering voted to leave the EU last year. Picture: PA.

The Recorder has produced an easy-to-understand guide to everything Brexit after the country took a massive step towards leaving the EU on Wednesday.

Paper review podcast: Ilford regeneration, alcohol crime in Havering and past lives in South Woodford.

Fri, 18:15 Ellena Cruse
Time FM Steve Allen.

Reporters Beth Wyatt and Ellena Cruse joined Time FM’s Steve Allen for this week’s paper review.

RMT suspends upcoming Tube strikes

Fri, 15:13 Ralph Blackburn & Press Association
People queue for buses at Liverpool Street station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

The two Tube strikes planned from Sunday to Wednesday have been suspended, it has been announced.

Friendly faces smile again at Saint Francis Hospice’s new social group

Fri, 15:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A group of men enjoying a chat and tea at Friendly Faces, Saint Francis Hospice's new social group.

New friendships were forged and hearts were lighted at a new social group aimed at helping bereaved people rebuild their confidence.

‘Access’ the only stumbling block preventing Lidl building new supermarket in Hornchurch

Fri, 14:30 Ryan Tute
An artist impression of Lidl's plans for the former Mecca Bingo building, Hornchurch /Credit: Lidl

An 18-month saga over the fate of a historic art deco cinema rumbles on as gridlocked traffic continues to cause concern.

Councillors approve £250,000 restaurant in Romford Market despite ‘unprecedented’ 900 objections at the final count

Fri, 13:00 Ryan Tute
Artist impression of what the market building in Market Place will look like.

The decision to give a town centre regeneration project the green light was met with jeers by market traders, society members and residents.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Moped rider mounts pavement in Hornchurch town centre and snatches handbag from 17-year-old girl

Where the theft took place in High Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps.

Romford teenagers jailed for assaulting man with imitation handgun

Tyler, a former Met Police cadet, was sentenced to four years. Picture Met Police.

Councillors approve £250,000 restaurant in Romford Market despite ‘unprecedented’ 900 objections at the final count

Artist impression of what the market building in Market Place will look like.

Digging recommences outside Romford Station as part of Crossrail preparations

Digging has started again this week to improve pedestrian access outside the station.

Store’s £650,000 investment in Romford set to open after creating 30 jobs

30 jobs have been created with the store's opening. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now