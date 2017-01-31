Queen’s Theatre announces new executive director

Matthew Russell has been appointed the new executive director at Queen's Theatre. Queen's Theatre

Queen’s Theatre has announced its new executive director and chairwoman of the board of trustees.

The theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch, has revealed the final members of its new leadership team will be Claire Gevaux, who would become the chairwoman of the board, and Mathew Russell, who will be executive director, working alongside artistic director Douglas Rintoul.

Mathew, who is currently the executive director at Cast in Doncaster, an arts centre in South Yorkshire which opened in 2013, says he is very much looking forward to his new role.

He said: “I’ve seen some brilliant theatre at the Queen’s, Hornchurch, and very much admire its rich heritage, the warm support it enjoys from audiences and the recent impressive changes under the leadership of new artistic director Douglas Rintoul.”