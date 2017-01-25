Protest expected over Dagnam Park solar park plans at Havering town hall tonight

People gathered at Havering Town Hall last November to protest against wage cuts being carried out under the terms and conditions review and against solar park plans in Harold Hill. Archant

Campaigners opposing plans to build a solar park on land next to a nature reserve will hold another protest in front of the town hall tonight (Wednesday).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Controversial plans to build solar parks in Gerpins Lane, Corbets Tey, Upminster and land adjacent to Dagnam Park, are back on the agenda at tonight’s full council meeting.

Residents and charities have raised concerns about the effect on wildlife and urged the council to protect the green space in Harold Hill.

Protesters will gather in front of Havering Town Hall ahead of the meeting, when the plans are due to be discussed.

A motion presented by the Ukip group is urging to council to conduct a poll before deciding on the proposals.

The Independent Residents’ Group is calling on the council to investigate the full environmental cost and financial viability of the plans, while the Labour Group is opposing a solar park to be given the go-ahead at Dagnam Park.

Last November, hundreds held a protest in front of the town hall opposing the solar park plans in Harold Hill and a council salary review.

Due to time restrictions, the solar parks motion was withdrawn from the agenda and carried over to tonight’s meeting.

Follow @A_MAbbasah on Twitter for live updates of the meeting.

Find out about the outcome of the meeting on the Recorder’s website tomorrow.