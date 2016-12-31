Search

Advanced search

Post Playlist: The Recorder team select their best songs of 2016

12:00 31 December 2016

The Recorder's Ryan Tute, Hayley Anderson, Maxine Leckerman, Chloe Farand, Matt Clemenson and Niall Joyce

The Recorder's Ryan Tute, Hayley Anderson, Maxine Leckerman, Chloe Farand, Matt Clemenson and Niall Joyce

Archant

As the year draws to a close, the Recorder team puts their suggestions forward for the best songs on the airwaves in 2016.

Comment
Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix performing live at V Festival 2016 at Weston Park, UK. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2016. Photo credit: Katja Ogrin/ EMPICS Entertainment.Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix performing live at V Festival 2016 at Weston Park, UK. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2016. Photo credit: Katja Ogrin/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Falling Short – Låpsley

This is a great song to relax to. Låpsley has such an appeasing voice and the melody is really nice. (Chloe Farand)

Rock legend David Bowie opens his set at Wembley Arena, at the start of his UK tour. David Bowie was born on 8 January 1947. Pop Star David Bowie, who has leapt to the top of the pop star wealth charts with a personal fortune of more than half a billion pounds. Partly as a result of his decision to take control of his purse strings and invest much of his fortune overseas to avoid crippling tax demands, Bowie has surged ahead of stars like Sir Paul McCartney in the cash stakes. Even more crucially, Bowie, who is worth a total of 550 million, is one of the few international pop stars who owns all the rights to his songs. Details of the sheer extent and source of 50-year-old Bowie's wealth have been unearthed for the first time by Business Age Magazine. Rock legend David Bowie opens his set at Wembley Arena, at the start of his UK tour. David Bowie was born on 8 January 1947. Pop Star David Bowie, who has leapt to the top of the pop star wealth charts with a personal fortune of more than half a billion pounds. Partly as a result of his decision to take control of his purse strings and invest much of his fortune overseas to avoid crippling tax demands, Bowie has surged ahead of stars like Sir Paul McCartney in the cash stakes. Even more crucially, Bowie, who is worth a total of 550 million, is one of the few international pop stars who owns all the rights to his songs. Details of the sheer extent and source of 50-year-old Bowie's wealth have been unearthed for the first time by Business Age Magazine.

Cake by the Ocean – DNCE

With dance-inducing beats that put you in the mood to shake it, it takes me straight back to summer every time I hear it. And as if I needed another reason, Danny Mac gyrated to it for Strictly. (Ellena Cruse)

24k Magic – Bruno Mars

Absolutely love this song! It’s been constantly replayed on my iPod for weeks now and still can’t get enough of it. (Hayley Anderson)

Shout Out to My Ex – Little Mix

I love the song, it is really catchy and I love the way Perrie Edwards gets to publicly make a final dig at her “cheating” ex-fiancé, Zayn Malik! (Maxine Leckerman)

8 (circle) – Bon Iver

Unbelievable vocals, entrancing harmonies and really catchy. Breathtaking return from the best in the business Bon Iver. (Ralph Blackburn)

Is This Love – Bob Marley & The Wailers (Lvndscape & Boiler remix)

Brilliant remix of a classic, reminds me of summertime in Amsterdam. (Ryan Tute)

House Work – Jax Jones ft. Mike Dunn & MNEK

I like it because it’s a wicked dance tune that gets me geared up for doing my housework on a Sunday morning. (Ann-Marie Abbasah)

Liquid Love – Snarky Puppy ft. Chris Turner

Snarky Puppy is one of my favourite jazz big bands, this song has a real groove to it and just makes you want to stand up and dance. (Chloe Farand)

Good Grief – Bastille

Just an incredibly catchy summertime tune. I ended up humming it under my breath for about a month after I first heard it. (Matt Clemenson)

Lazarus – David Bowie

The perfect send-off for the man of many guises, Bowie always kept us guessing, even in death. (Niall Joyce)

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Post Playlist: The Recorder team select their best songs of 2016

12:00 Ryan Tute
The Recorder's Ryan Tute, Hayley Anderson, Maxine Leckerman, Chloe Farand, Matt Clemenson and Niall Joyce

As the year draws to a close, the Recorder team puts their suggestions forward for the best songs on the airwaves in 2016.

Review of the year: Brexit, mass floods and much more

10:00 Ryan Tute
Floods at polling station on the corner of Mawney road and Abbots Close, Collier Row. Picture: @ChrisCockram

It’s a year that has been remembered for diving the country with a monumental decision to leave the EU but it’s also been an interesting year for many other reasons with Havering never short of stories.

Lidl’s plans for new supermarket deferred over Hornchurch town centre traffic flow concerns

Yesterday, 16:30 Chloe Farand
Towers Cinema, former Mecca Bingo, High Street, Hornchurch

As the year comes to a close, the saga over the fate of a historic art deco cinema continues.

White Christmas for Elizabeth Line train as it undergoes all-weather testing in Austria

Yesterday, 15:16 Ryan Tute
The Elizabeth Line trains undergoing freezing conditions in the Rail Tec Arsenal test centre. Picture: TfL.

New state-of-the-art Elizabeth Line trains which are set to serve Romford and Ilford have been undergoing testing in some of the most gruelling conditions.

Missing cat found in Romford wrapped in duct tape

Yesterday, 12:00 Niall Joyce
Duct tape can be seen wrapped around the cat's head

A veterinary centre is searching for the owner of a cat who was found with his face wrapped in duct tape.

Plans to improve pedestrian access to Harold Wood station proposed

Yesterday, 10:05 Chloe Farand
Plans to improve pedestrian access at Gubbins Lane junction aim to enable commuters to walk safely to Harold Wood station

Plans to improve pedestrian access to a busy road and a station have been proposed thanks to new funding.

Social media post prompts outcry as Good Samaritan comes forward to repair beloved statue broken on Christmas Day

Yesterday, 07:00 Ryan Tute
The statute after repair with its Christmas hat back on in place.

A much-loved statue which was damaged by a mindless vandal has been brought back to life after a social media post went viral.

Residents in Spencer Road, Rainham, evacuated after one occupant threatens police

Thu, 15:43 Chloe Farand
Spencer Road, Rainham

Residents were evacuated from a block of flats after police were threatened by one of the occupants.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Romford radiologist and his ‘Silent Knights’ distribute hampers to 200 homeless across London

The Silent Knights team distributed hampers to 200 homeless people in London in the run-up to Christmas

CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with ‘brutal attack’ on Romford minicab driver

Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police

‘Window shot at’ as detectives investigate burglary in Harold Hill by men believed to have firearm

A 35-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: PA.

Social media post prompts outcry as Good Samaritan comes forward to repair beloved statue broken on Christmas Day

The statute after repair with its Christmas hat back on in place.

Residents in Spencer Road, Rainham, evacuated after one occupant threatens police

Spencer Road, Rainham
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now