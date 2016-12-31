Post Playlist: The Recorder team select their best songs of 2016
12:00 31 December 2016
Archant
As the year draws to a close, the Recorder team puts their suggestions forward for the best songs on the airwaves in 2016.
Falling Short – Låpsley
This is a great song to relax to. Låpsley has such an appeasing voice and the melody is really nice. (Chloe Farand)
Cake by the Ocean – DNCE
With dance-inducing beats that put you in the mood to shake it, it takes me straight back to summer every time I hear it. And as if I needed another reason, Danny Mac gyrated to it for Strictly. (Ellena Cruse)
24k Magic – Bruno Mars
Absolutely love this song! It’s been constantly replayed on my iPod for weeks now and still can’t get enough of it. (Hayley Anderson)
Shout Out to My Ex – Little Mix
I love the song, it is really catchy and I love the way Perrie Edwards gets to publicly make a final dig at her “cheating” ex-fiancé, Zayn Malik! (Maxine Leckerman)
8 (circle) – Bon Iver
Unbelievable vocals, entrancing harmonies and really catchy. Breathtaking return from the best in the business Bon Iver. (Ralph Blackburn)
Is This Love – Bob Marley & The Wailers (Lvndscape & Boiler remix)
Brilliant remix of a classic, reminds me of summertime in Amsterdam. (Ryan Tute)
House Work – Jax Jones ft. Mike Dunn & MNEK
I like it because it’s a wicked dance tune that gets me geared up for doing my housework on a Sunday morning. (Ann-Marie Abbasah)
Liquid Love – Snarky Puppy ft. Chris Turner
Snarky Puppy is one of my favourite jazz big bands, this song has a real groove to it and just makes you want to stand up and dance. (Chloe Farand)
Good Grief – Bastille
Just an incredibly catchy summertime tune. I ended up humming it under my breath for about a month after I first heard it. (Matt Clemenson)
Lazarus – David Bowie
The perfect send-off for the man of many guises, Bowie always kept us guessing, even in death. (Niall Joyce)