Post Playlist: The Recorder team select their best songs of 2016

The Recorder's Ryan Tute, Hayley Anderson, Maxine Leckerman, Chloe Farand, Matt Clemenson and Niall Joyce Archant

As the year draws to a close, the Recorder team puts their suggestions forward for the best songs on the airwaves in 2016.

Falling Short – Låpsley

This is a great song to relax to. Låpsley has such an appeasing voice and the melody is really nice. (Chloe Farand)

Cake by the Ocean – DNCE

With dance-inducing beats that put you in the mood to shake it, it takes me straight back to summer every time I hear it. And as if I needed another reason, Danny Mac gyrated to it for Strictly. (Ellena Cruse)

24k Magic – Bruno Mars

Absolutely love this song! It’s been constantly replayed on my iPod for weeks now and still can’t get enough of it. (Hayley Anderson)

Shout Out to My Ex – Little Mix

I love the song, it is really catchy and I love the way Perrie Edwards gets to publicly make a final dig at her “cheating” ex-fiancé, Zayn Malik! (Maxine Leckerman)

8 (circle) – Bon Iver

Unbelievable vocals, entrancing harmonies and really catchy. Breathtaking return from the best in the business Bon Iver. (Ralph Blackburn)

Is This Love – Bob Marley & The Wailers (Lvndscape & Boiler remix)

Brilliant remix of a classic, reminds me of summertime in Amsterdam. (Ryan Tute)

House Work – Jax Jones ft. Mike Dunn & MNEK

I like it because it’s a wicked dance tune that gets me geared up for doing my housework on a Sunday morning. (Ann-Marie Abbasah)

Liquid Love – Snarky Puppy ft. Chris Turner

Snarky Puppy is one of my favourite jazz big bands, this song has a real groove to it and just makes you want to stand up and dance. (Chloe Farand)

Good Grief – Bastille

Just an incredibly catchy summertime tune. I ended up humming it under my breath for about a month after I first heard it. (Matt Clemenson)

Lazarus – David Bowie

The perfect send-off for the man of many guises, Bowie always kept us guessing, even in death. (Niall Joyce)