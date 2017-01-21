Popular Upminster pub that is set to reopen in March is on the lookout for staff

The Jobbers Rest in Upminster undergoing an extensive modernisation Archant

The company owned by award-winning chef Raymond Blanc is on a recruitment drive for 35 members of staff.

The Jobbers Rest, St Mary’s Lane, Upminster, closed in September and is set to reopen as a gastropub under the White Brasserie Company banner, owned by the French chef.

The pub is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment work as it hopes to open sometime in March.

The company is hoping to recruit staff to cover the kitchen, bar and restaurant.

Jobbers Rest will be the first in Havering and Essex to be opened by the company and will cater for 110 covers.

A spokeswoman for the White Brasserie Company said: “We’re very excited to be opening one of our pubs in Upminster. If all goes to schedule the plan is to open in March.

“There will be a pub bar area with an open fire, snugs and so forth as well as plenty of dining space including two beautiful rooms opening onto the extensive gardens.

“We are child-friendly and have a wonderful children’s menu as well as offering half portions for half price on many of the a la carte dishes for children who want a more grown-up experience.”