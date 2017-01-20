Popular Upminster and Cranham bus route to be modernised after users slam service

The 346 bus service in Upminster town centre Archant

Issues raised by frustrated bus users about a “problem” service are being addressed, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The 346, which runs through Upminster and Cranham, has been criticised by residents for a “drop in standards”.

Many believe the service does not arrive frequently enough at peak times and they have complained about single door buses.

The Go-Ahead bus company was awarded the contract to operate the route in October 2016.

It is understood it is in the process of reviewing the service control strategy to improve the service’s reliability.

A TfL spokesman said: “There have also been some traffic disruptions that led to some light running buses – where buses return to their depot early without passengers – which they have since addressed.

“We are assessing the morning peak schedule to see if it is robust enough for that time of day.

“Once we have our findings, we will look to make the appropriate alterations to improve the performance of the route.”

The spokesman also confirmed it expects dual door buses to be operating at some point this month.

Cllr Clarence Barrett, of the East Havering Residents’ Group, took it upon himself to contact TfL and find out how they planned to resolve noted concerns.

He said: “The 346 bus service is an important route for many in the Upminster and Cranham area.

“When the new operators took over in October there was a very noticeable drop in standard from the previous provider.

“I have received many complaints about the service and have liaised with Transport for London to bring about improvements. After months of correspondence I am pleased to see that TfL are now taking this seriously and are committed to bringing about the much needed improvements required, starting off with using two door buses rather than the older single door models.”