Poll

House of Commons set to make final votes on the Brexit Bill

The European Union flag in front of Big Ben, as MPs get set to make their final votes on the Brexit bill. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire/PA Images. PA Wire/PA Images

As MPs get set to make their final votes on the Brexit bill the Recorder want to know what the views of the people of Havering.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bill which will allow the government to begin the formal process of laving the European Union is due to reach its final stages in the House of Commons later today.

MPs will debate and vote on the bill and its amendments for around seven hours with a final vote expected at 8pm this evening.

Topics such as whether to let EU nationals remain stay in the UK will also be included in the debate.

Since the UK voted to exit the European Union on Thursday June 23, Brexit has generated much heated debate.

Should we stay or should we go is no longer the question, but on which terms should the UK exit the EU.

What key principles do you think should be included in the negotiation process?

Should the UK make a “hard” Brexit and refuse to compromise on issues like the free movement of people in order to maintain access to the EU single market?

Or should the UK make a “soft” Brexit and follow a similar path to Norway, which is a member of the single market and has to accept the free movement of people as a result?

Have your say, take the Recorder poll.