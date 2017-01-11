Search

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Angela Watkinson absent from Parliament after stroke

14:59 11 January 2017

Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster Dame Angela Watkinson



The Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster has not been able to vote or contribute to Parliament since last May after suffering from “a minor stroke”.

Dame Angela Watkinson, 76, has been taking a step back from her Parliamentary work while recovering.

She told the Recorder: “My constituency casework is being dealt with in my offices as normal and I continue to meet with local residents and local organisations as before. I hope to return to Parliament more fully when possible.”

Parliamentary records show the MP last voted on an education bill in May 2016.

Dame Angela refuted allegations she would stand down before the next elections in 2020.

She has been an MP for the seat of Upminster since 2001, which became the Hornchurch and Upminster constituency in 2010.

